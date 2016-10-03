Not guilty plea entered for Amber Pasztor in children's deaths

GOSHEN, Ind. – A northern Indiana judge has entered a not guilty plea for a woman accused of asphyxiating her two young children.

Amber Pasztor is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her 7-year-old daughter, Liliana Hernandez, and 6-year-old son, Rene Pasztor.

An Elkhart Circuit Court judge entered the plea on her behalf Monday.

The Elkhart Truth reports that the judge appointed a public defender for the 29-year-old woman from Fort Wayne and set her trial for Jan. 23, 2017. She remains jailed without bond.

The bodies of Pasztor's son and daughter were found in a car Sept. 26, hours after authorities issued an Amber Alert following their abduction from their custodial grandparents' home.

Police say in an affidavit that Pasztor confessed to smothering the children.

