Notre Dame plans 300-mile walk to trace founder's journey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame is planning a 300-mile walk from Vincennes to South Bend to retrace the steps its founder and seven other priests took to establish the university in 1842.

The university announced Tuesday that it is planning a walk that will be similar to the route the Rev. Edward Sorin and seven Congregation of Holy Cross brothers traveled to establish a school dedicated to Mary, the mother of Jesus.

The walk is scheduled for Aug. 13-26 and will conclude with a celebratory Mass on the university's South Quad.

University president the Rev. John Jenkins says the pilgrimage will give people an opportunity to give thanks for blessings and reflect on how they might more fully live out their calling.