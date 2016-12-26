Old court records revealing history of Indiana county

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Court records in a central Indiana county are providing a clearer picture of life in the 1800s, including about how the poor lived.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that the Tippecanoe County Courthouse donated records dating back to 1826. They include everything from marriage records and death certificates to election results and poorhouse records.

Volunteers with the Tippecanoe County Historical Association are restoring and organizing them. That includes wiping coal dust from many.

Volunteers already categorized more than 6,000 entries relating to the relief of the poor. They must go through 15 more boxes. Volunteer Marsha Selmer says such records tell the stories of people whose names didn't necessarily get into newspapers of the day.

Lafayette, the seat of Tippecanoe County, is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Information from: Journal and Courier.