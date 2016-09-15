Passed over job, man mails skunks, raccoon

BROWNSTOWN – Authorities say a southern Indiana man passed over for a coaching and teaching job allegedly mailed four dead skunks and a dead raccoon to a couple that included the successful applicant.

Travis Tarrants, 44, of West Baden Springs was charged Tuesday in Jackson Circuit Court with two counts each of stalking, intimidation and criminal mischief. He’s being held without bond.

WISH-TV in Indianapolis quotes court documents as saying Tarrants began harassing the successful applicant because he was chosen over Tarrants for a fourth-grade teaching and basketball coaching position at Springs Valley School Corp. in French Lick.

One of the packages intercepted at a post office contained a dead raccoon and a message that said “Resign! It Will Not Stop.”