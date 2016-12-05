Pence: Trump call with Taiwanese leader a 'courtesy call'

NEW YORK – Vice President-elect Mike Pence says Donald Trump's phone call with Taiwan's leader was a "courtesy call" and does not necessarily reflect a shift in U.S. policy.

The phone call drew an irritated response from China, whose foreign minister called the contact a "small trick by Taiwan" and noted that "healthy" U.S.-China relations hinge upon the so-called "one-China" policy.

In a Sunday interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," Pence shrugged off China's annoyance as media hype and noted the estimated 50 calls Trump has had with world leaders since the Nov. 8 election.

Pence said he's not aware of any contact between Trump or his advisers and Chinese officials since the incident. When asked if there might be a follow-up phone call to Chinese leaders this week, Pence said probably not.