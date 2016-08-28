Pence OK'd $24M in incentives to companies offshoring jobs

INDIANAPOLIS – A newspaper report says a development corporation Indiana Gov. Mike Pence leads has approved $24 million in incentives to 10 companies that sent work to foreign countries.

The analysis by the Indianapolis Star comes as the Republican vice presidential nominee's running mate Donald Trump has promised to penalize companies for shipping jobs overseas. Of the incentives about $8.7 million has been paid out so far.

Since Pence became governor in 2013 the Indiana Economic Development Corporation has awarded incentives to companies that have moved production to countries including Mexico and China. The changes have cost thousands of Indiana residents their jobs.

Pence didn't respond to requests for interviews. His commerce secretary, Victor Smith, defends Indiana's economic development record and notes 150,000 jobs have been added since Pence became governor.

------

Information from: The Indianapolis Star.