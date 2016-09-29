Pence campaign visits Coliseum for event Friday

Gov. Mike Pence is bringing his vice presidential road show to Fort Wayne on Friday.

Not only will Pence stump for Donald Trump, but the Indiana governor will urge Hoosiers to support Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb in the governor’s race and U.S. Rep. Todd Young for Senate.

Friday’s rally will be noon at Memorial Coliseum, with gates opening at 10 a.m. Hoosiers can get tickets at www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule.

It is Pence’s third presidential campaign event in Indiana – he appeared at a “welcome home” rally the day after he was chosen in July, and opened a Trump campaign headquarters in late August.

