Pence marks bicentennial, says Indiana's best days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Mike Pence has told a gathering marking the 200th anniversary of Indiana's elevation to statehood that the state's best days are still ahead of it.

The vice president-elect addressed a crowd Sunday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for the final event of the state's yearlong bicentennial celebration.

Pence told those gathered that Indiana "is 200 years young today."

Indiana became the 19th state on Dec. 11, 1816.

Pence said that on that date two centuries ago, "Indiana became the 19th star in Old Glory."

The governor, who declared Sunday "Ignite the Future Day" in Indiana, boasted that "the best is yet to come for the state of Indiana."

Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb and several other speakers also addressed Sunday's gathering, which was treated to music and dancing.