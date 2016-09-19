Pence meets with security teams following NY, NJ explosions

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Mike Pence says the state is taking "all appropriate steps" to keep Indiana residents safe following weekend explosions in New York City and New Jersey and stabbings at a mall in Minnesota.

Pence says he met Monday morning with his public safety and homeland security teams. He says if anyone observes suspicious activity, they should contact law enforcement immediately.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Chief Riggs has been in contact with local, state, and federal agencies to gather intelligence about the incidents in New York and New Jersey.

IMPD says officers conducted a number of sweeps at undisclosed locations throughout Indianapolis on Sunday and they did no turn up any suspicious devices or activity. The department says it doesn't know of any specific threat to the Indianapolis region.