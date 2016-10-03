Pence refugee ban unconstitutional, appeals court rules

INDIANAPOLIS – The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with an Indiana refugee placement organization Monday, saying Gov. Mike Pence's attempt to ban Syrian refugees is unconstitutional.

The ruling came just a day before Pence is set to take the national stage in a vice presidential debate with Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

Pence argued his policy of excluding Syrian refugees is based not on nationality and thus is not discriminatory, but is based solely on the threat he thinks they pose to the safety of residents of Indiana.

But Monday's ruling said there is no evidence of so-called "nightmare speculation" that some of these refugees were sent to Syria by ISIS to infiltrate the United States and engage in terrorism.

The ruling said Pence's argument is the equivalent of him forbidding "black people to settle in Indiana not because they’re black but because he’s afraid of them, and since race is therefore not his motive he isn’t discriminating. But that of course would be racial discrimination, just as his targeting Syrian refugees is discrimination on the basis of nationality."

The decision, written by Circuit Judge Richard Posner, was short and sweet -- only six pages. It upheld an earlier preliminary injunction issued on behalf of Exodus Refugee Immigration Inc.

Exodus is a private nonprofit resettlement agency in Indiana that seeks to help refugees, including Syrian refugees, adjust to life in Indiana. Exodus has a contract with the state that entitles the agency to be reimbursed for providing social services to resettled refugees, but the governor has forbidden Exodus or any other resettlement agency to be reimbursed for the costs of providing social services to Syrian refugees.

The ruling said Pence is free to withdraw from the refugee assistance program, as other states have done.

But withdrawal might not interrupt the flow of Syrian refugees to the state because in states that choose not to participate in the refugee assistance program the federal government has been authorized to establish an alternative program that distributes federal aid to refugees in a state without the involvement of the state government.

nkelly@jg.net