Vice President-elect Mike Pence talks with the staff at Second Helpings as they prepare Thanksgiving meals, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
November 23, 2016 2:51 PM
Pence visits Indianapolis community kitchen, chops veggies
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS – Vice President-elect Mike Pence has visited a community kitchen in Indianapolis — and he's promising an 80-year-old volunteer a ride on the government plane he uses.
Pence and his wife, Karen, on Wednesday toured the Second Helpings kitchen, where they thanked a few dozen volunteers before chopping up some vegetables.
When volunteer John Spitznogle asked Pence about getting a ride on Air Force One, Pence responded he would line one up aboard the vice president's plane.
The Indiana governor and first lady plan to spend Thanksgiving Day in Mississippi, where their son, Michael, is in Marine Corps pilot training.
Pence says he's "looking for a quiet, tender family Thanksgiving."