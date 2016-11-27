Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in east side Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis authorities say a shooting on the city's east side has left one man dead and one woman injured.

Police say officers were called around 6 a.m. Sunday to a house and found two shooting victims inside. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was shot in the arm and transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Their names have not been released.

Authorities are investigating, including taking witness statements and searching for forensic evidence.