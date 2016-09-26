Police: Hammond officer shot, injured armed suicidal man

HAMMOND, Ind. – Indiana State Police say they're investigating after a Hammond police officer shot a suicidal man who authorities say pointed a shotgun at officers.

State police say Hammond police responded to a home Monday evening after an acquaintance asked for a welfare check saying 33-year-old Bryan Jones made suicidal comments. State police say officers spoke with Jones but he returned to the residence and picked up firearms.

Authorities say attempts to negotiate with Jones failed after he fired one of the weapons in the home. State police say Jones then came outside with a shotgun and handgun and lowered the shotgun toward officers. Authorities said a Hammond officer shot Jones once in response.

Police say Jones is in stable condition at a Munster hospital. The officer who fired the shot wasn't identified.