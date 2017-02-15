Police: Indiana troopers fatally shot man trying to flee

Associated Press

VINCENNES, Ind. -- Authorities say state troopers fatally shot a southwest Indiana man after he reached for a weapon while trying to flee.

State police say 35-year-old David Zimmerman of Princeton died at a hospital after the shooting about 9 p.m. Tuesday in a Vincennes gas station parking lot.

Sgt. Todd Ringle says Zimmerman was being sought on a felony parole warrant stemming from a manslaughter conviction, and federal marshals and troopers, including a SWAT team, learned he might be at the gas station.

Ringle says Zimmerman backed his truck into a police car and that troopers opened fire when he reached for a gun.

Ringle says the officers involved were Master Trooper Shaun Hannon, a 25-year veteran, and Troopers Korey Mauck and Justin Bean, both nine-year veterans. They weren't injured.