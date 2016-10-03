Police: Indiana woman's fake cancer scam netted $3,000

PATRIOT, Ind. – Indiana State Police say a southern Indiana woman faces charges for pretending to have terminal cancer to solicit more than $3,000 in donations.

Authorities say 29-year-old Santana M. Banta of the Ohio River town of Patriot is held at the Switzerland County jail after she was arrested Friday. State police said investigations started after they received a tip at the beginning of September claiming that Banta had made numerous social media claims she had terminal cancer. Police say Banta set up an online account to allegedly pay for medical bills.

State police said detectives determined Banta doesn't have cancer and was scamming people for the money to use for personal reasons. She faces a felony theft count and misdemeanor deception count.

Banta doesn't have a listed phone number to request comment.