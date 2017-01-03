Police: Student finds body outside Evansville high school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Authorities in Evansville say a body was found outside a high school as students were returning to school Tuesday after the winter break.

Evansville police Sgt. Jason Cullum tells the Evansville Courier and Press (http://bit.ly/2hOzOst ) that the dead man was found outside Central High School. Police said a student found the body Tuesday morning and reported it to a school resource officer, who Cullum said alerted dispatchers.

Authorities did not immediately identify the dead person or disclose a cause of death. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. School district officials didn't immediately have comment.

Students were allowed into school but authorities diverted them from the doors closest to where the body was found.

