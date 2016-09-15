Police identify 2 men found slain in Indianapolis alley

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police say two men found slain in an alley while officers investigated a nearby crime scene on the city's east side have been identified.

Police say the bodies of the two men were found around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, about two hours after blood was found in a home. No victims were found at the home, so officers began canvassing the area and found the bodies about a block away.

Police say in a statement Thursday that the men were identified as 23-year-old Mack Taylor and 24-year-old Alexander Brown, both of Indianapolis. Police haven't said how they died, but detectives believe that the two crime scenes are connected.