Policeman's killer set to be free

GARY – A man convicted of killing a Gary police officer in 1981 is about to walk free from an Indiana prison after twice having death sentences overturned.

State prison records show Zolo Agona Azania, 62, is scheduled for release this week from the Miami Correctional Facility near Peru.

Allen County juries twice sentenced Azania, formerly known as Rufus Averhart, to death for killing Gary police Lt. George Yaros during a bank robbery, but the Indiana Supreme Court overturned both of those sentences. Azania accepted a 74-year-sentence on murder and robbery charges in 2008 and earned good-time credit that shortened his prison stay.

Yaros’ son, Tim Yaros, told the Northwest Indiana Times that he regrets agreeing with the decision of prosecutors to drop their bid for a death sentence.

“This man is going to be out walking the streets, the same streets my dad patrolled for 30 years of his life,” said Yaros of Valparaiso.

Azania told the Times in an interview last year that he will leave prison a changed man.

“I’ve learned some things I wouldn’t have, if I had not gone through this. I’ve seen people just give up on life. I dealt with the situation as it faced me. I never gave up hope. I try my best to be a positive individual, to have something positive to say. Perhaps I can help someone,” he said.

Two other men, Ralph D. Hutson and David North, were also convicted of murder charges for taking part in the robbery and were each given 60-year prison sentences. They’ve both previously been released.