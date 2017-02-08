Policy filed for use of state resources

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb has filed a policy with the state ethics commission allowing limited personal use of state resources by he and his staffers.

The rule must be filed, or using state computers and other resources would violate Indiana’s Code of Ethics.

The policy applies to Holcomb’s office as well as the first lady’s office and the lieutenant governor’s office.

Holcomb press secretary Stephanie Wilson said the filing is expected. The previous administration had one in place and the new administration is simply adopting one as well.

“The Governor, the Lieutenant Governor and the First Lady, and their respective employees perform a variety of duties for numerous and diverse constituencies across the entire geography of the state, often in a constant capacity. This makes it inevitable for the state officer and Governor’s Office, Lieutenant Governor’s Office and First Lady’s Office employees, in the course of conducting official state business, to make occasional, non-official use of state property or time that some might construe as outside the scope of the official business of the agency,” the policy said.

“Such limited personal use of state property/resources should not be considered a violation of the Indiana Ethics Code.”

State law also allows for state officers or employees to use state resources to coordinate personal, professional and political calendars; provide transportation for the officer and employees and incidental political communications or activity.

Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Bennett in 2014 accepted a settlement and paid a $5,000 fine for related ethics violations.

Inspector General David Thomas found that Bennett – as a state officer, not an employee – could campaign on state time.

But he couldn’t use state equipment, such as his office, email and computers, to engage in political activity without a policy allowing it. That policy did not exist.

The ethics report found joint meetings between campaign staff and Department of Education staffs were conducted in Bennett’s Statehouse office to plan his calendar. He also kept a consolidated calendar, using his state-owned and maintained email account

Bennett also received emails of a political or campaign nature at his state email address. He maintains they were unsolicited and that he does not recall receiving, reviewing or responding to many of them.

Nonetheless, multiple emails included communications about political subjects were found. For example, in September 2012, Bennett responded to a message from a political supporter that was sent to his state email account asking Bennett to provide him with questions to ask Bennett’s opponent, Glenda Ritz, at a public event.

Holcomb’s policy says the use of state equipment and resources can’t interfere with official duties; can’t be used for the purpose of conducting business related to an outside commercial activity; and can’t be used for an illegal activity.

The use must also be “infrequent, of short duration and, unless not reasonably practical, made on the state officer’s, employee’s or special state appointee’s personal time.”

nkelly@jg.net