Pre-K growth given OK by House

INDIANAPOLIS – More children in more counties could see state-paid pre-kindergarten under an expansion bill that passed the House 61-34 on Tuesday.

But the vote was closer than expected in a chamber soundly ruled by Republicans.

That’s because some of the GOP members opposed tying the pre-K program to the state’s controversial voucher program. And other Republicans simply aren’t convinced of the long-term advantages of early-learning initiatives.

Rep. Robert Behning, R-Indianapolis, said expanding the preschool pilot will provide more data for lawmakers to review when deciding whether to move the program statewide.

On My Way Pre-K is now in five counties – including Allen – and House Bill 1002 would authorize state officials to add five more counties. It also allows some money to be spent on building capacity in areas that don’t have enough quality pre-kindergarten seats.

The legislation loosens the income eligibility requirements significantly from 127 percent of the federal poverty level – or about $30,861 for a family of four – to 150 percent of the free and reduced lunch program – or about $67,433 for a family of four.

Rep. Ed Delaney said the bill says preference will be given to the poorest children “to the extent possible.”

But the biggest problem is the measure ties into the voucher program by saying if a child receives a grant to go to state-paid pre-kindergarten he or she is eligible to go directly to a private voucher school. Currently, there are limits – including going to public school at least one year – in many cases.

At least two of the Republicans who supported the measure said they want the two topics separated and might not vote for the bill again if they remain tied.

Rep. Wendy McNamara said the pre-K pilot in Vanderburgh is making an immeasurable difference in children’s lives. But the bill is forcing her to choose between helping change the lives of children and voting for a voucher program that she has opposed since her first day in office.

“I’m frustrated,” she said. “I’m going to support the bill unenthusiastically.”

Rep. Kevin Mahan, R-Hartford City, also said he is disappointed and frustrated because he was excited to support early-childhood education but “we just started muddying the waters.”

He said thousands of constituents have asked him for expanded pre-kindergarten and only a handful have asked for more voucher authority. He supported it with a “heavy heart” and hopes they will be in standalone bills later this session.

Similar legislation moving in the Senate does not include the voucher language.

The House bill also does not have any money for the program. The funding will be put into the state budget. Advocates are seeking as much as $50 million annually, but Gov. Eric Holcomb has sought a doubling of funding to $20 million a year.

Local lawmakers in support are Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Dave Heine, R-New Haven; Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne; Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Dave Ober, R-Albion; Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn; Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Auburn; and Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington.

Those opposed are Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne; Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen; Rep. Dave Wolkins, R-Warsaw; and Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne.

