Purdue University employees in flux amid overtime suspension

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University will hold off on raising employees' salaries and changing job classifications in the wake of a last-minute suspension on a federal rule that would have expanded the pool of workers eligible for overtime pay.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that Human Resources Vice President Denny Darrow said about 600 employees were notified their pending increases will be put on hold, while another 600 were told they'd remain exempt.

The U.S. Department of Labor's new rule in May said salaried employees would get overtime pay if they work more than 40 hours a week and make less than $47,476, compared to the current threshold of more than $23,600.

A Texas federal judge recently suspended that rule temporarily, and the Obama administration has said it intends to appeal.