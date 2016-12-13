Report: Tribal casino will cut Indiana revenue by $355M

INDIANAPOLIS – A new report estimates that a casino an Indian tribe plans to open in South Bend in 2018 will reduce Indiana's tax revenue by more $350 million in its first five years of operation.

The report released Tuesday by Spectrum Gaming Group was commissioned by the Casino Association of Indiana, which represents riverboat casinos and horse track casinos.

The report assesses the expected impact on Indiana's casino industry of the Four Winds Casino South Bend that the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians plans to open in early 2018. The tribe didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The study projects that in its first five years the casino will cut state gaming tax revenue by about $282 million and state income tax revenue by about $73 million by costing some 1,800 people their jobs.