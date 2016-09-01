Republican challenger wants investigation into no-bid deal

INDIANAPOLIS – The Republican challenger of Indiana schools Superintendent Glenda Ritz wants authorities to investigate a contract benefiting a company that hired a Ritz aide.

Ritz's office denies wrongdoing and says they have "every confidence that all parties acted appropriately." But candidate Jennifer McCormick says a report from The Associated Press on Wednesday about the no-bid contract shows there is a "pattern of mismanagement."

The AP revealed a $573,000 deal to develop a mobile app for Ritz's office could grow into a multi-million dollar payday for AT&T and software developer N2N Services.

Records show it was not publicly bid and was structured in a way that circumvented formal review by state officials who vet contracts. Former Ritz aide David Galvin helped orchestrate the deal and later took a job with N2N Services.