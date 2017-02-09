Restaurant owners admit theft for underreporting sales

INDIANAPOLIS – A prosecutor says the co-owners of six central Indiana restaurants have agreed to plead guilty to multiple theft counts for underreporting $1.8 million in sales to the state.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Thursday that Rosalio Sanchez admitted six counts and Manuel Rodriquez Alonso admitted three counts. Curry says the two Muncie men also agreed to pay nearly $143,000 in sales tax restitution to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

The two operate La Cabana Mexican Grill & Bar in Indianapolis, Casa Del Sol Mexican Grill and Ciudad Colonial Fresh Mexican Food in Muncie, Casa Grande Mexican Grill & Bar in Gas City and El Metate Mexican Grill & Bar in Fairmount. They also ran York Pizza in Gas City before it closed.

The men's attorney was unavailable for comment.