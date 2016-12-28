Rules drafted after Indiana stage collapse expired year ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Emergency rules drafted after the deadly 2011 Indiana State Fair stage collapse expired nearly a year ago and state regulators haven't drafted permanent regulations intended to prevent another disaster.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the emergency rules that established design and construction requirements for outdoor event equipment expired on Jan. 1, 2016.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security spokesman John Erickson says permanent rule-making has begun, but that could take up to two years.

Indianapolis developer Craig Von Deylen says he's disappointed the state let the rule lapse. He's a member of Indiana's Fire Prevention and Building Safety Commission.

Seven people were killed in August 2011 when winds toppled stage rigging onto fans awaiting the start of a concert by country duo Sugarland at the fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal.