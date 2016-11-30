Scholarship program seeks to curb Indiana's teacher shortage

ANDERSON, Ind. – A new scholarship program seeks to give students money to attend college if they commit to teaching in Indiana for five years after completing their degrees.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education's Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship provides up to $7,500 for each year of college, The Herald Bulletin reported. As many as 200 scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, a teacher nomination and an interview.

Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said the scholarship is designed to attract Indiana's best students to teaching and prepare them for the profession.

"Caring, committed and competent teachers in the classroom are the most important factors affecting students' educational success," said Lubbers.

The finalists are expected to be chosen late January, and the recipients will be notified in April.

The program comes as the state experiences an ongoing teacher shortage. The Indiana Department of Education reported a nearly 63 percent drop in the number of licenses issued to first-time teachers in 2015.

A state law in 2012 began requiring teacher pay to be tied to performance evaluations, meaning teachers would no longer get a pay increase for staying at a district another year.

"There is such a shortage right now with teachers around the state, what happens is a lot of veteran teachers now are shopping around," said Scot Croner, superintendent of Blackford County Schools. "It's more advantageous to jump to a different district."

In the past, teachers were able to increase their pay as they added years of experience, which was separate from a base raise. Now they have to be rated "effective" or "highly effective."

"There's obviously a system-wide issue, and in Indiana there's this flaw in the compensation system," said Greg Hinshaw, Randolph Central Schools superintendent.

Information from: The Herald Bulletin.