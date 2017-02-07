Senate committee OKs bias crimes bill

INDIANAPOLIS - A Senate panel approved legislation Tuesday allowing judges to enhance sentences in bias crimes.

Indiana is one of only five states without a bias crime law.

LaGrange Republican Sen. Sue. Glick's effort doesn't create a separate crime as some states do. Instead it allows a judge to use the motivation behind a crime to give an offender a maximum sentence.

It goes into effect if the person committed the offense with the intent to harm or intimidate an individual because of certain perceived or actual characteristics. This includes race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, disability, national origin, ancestry or sexual orientation.

An amendment was added that would also apply that same sentencing enhancement if crimes are committed specifically against on or off-duty police.

Glick described a nine-year-old watching her mother being grabbed because she was wearing a burka. And she said crosses have been burned in yards and swastikas painted on a synagogue.

"It's a symbol of much more depending on what community you belong to," she said, noting if a person's bigotry is so strong to motivate a crime it should be taken into account.

Senate Bill 439 now moves to the full Senate, where it passed the chamber last year but died in the Indiana House.

