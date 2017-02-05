Several hurt in crash after Indianapolis police chase

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Authorities said several people were hurt when a driver fleeing from police officers in Indianapolis crashed with four other vehicles.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. Sunday on the east side of Indianapolis. Lawrence police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said the chase began when officers with the suburban department tried to stop a reported stolen vehicle.

The chase involving several police vehicles continued on Interstates 465 and 70 and some city streets before the crash. Officials said the driver who fled and three other people were taken to hospitals. Information on their conditions wasn't immediately available.