Site of closed GM plant in Indianapolis going back on market

INDIANAPOLIS – The site of a closed General Motors metal-stamping plant near downtown Indianapolis is going back up for sale after a developer's plans for a $30 million outdoor concert amphitheater fell through.

The 102-acre site along the White River is owned by a trust that's overseeing its clean up and sale since Detroit-based GM shut down the plant in 2011.

Trust redevelopment manager Bruce Rasher tells the Indianapolis Business Journal that developers have suggested plans including residential, office and retail buildings.

Rasher says the trust plans to seek proposals in January or February and select an offer later in the year.

A Carmel-based developer had planned to build an amphitheater at the site, but its contract was terminated in June after it couldn't secure financing.

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal.