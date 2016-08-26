Small plane crashes into home; 2 hurt

Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- A small plane crashed into a home near a western Indiana airport, injuring two people on the aircraft.

The single-engine Cessna plane slammed into the house Thursday evening a few miles north of Terre Haute near Sky King Airport.

Authorities said two people were rescued from the plane wreckage and flown to a hospital. Their names and conditions weren't immediately released.

Resident Matt Fox told the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star that no one was inside the house when the plane struck. The crash left the plane's nose embedded in the roof, with the wings vertical to the ground.

Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing said it appears the plane was trying to land when it clipped tree limbs. He said federal investigators were expected to arrive Friday.