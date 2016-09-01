State Supreme Court hears case on hospital costs

INDIANAPOLIS - Parkview Hospital argued before the Indiana Supreme Court Thursday that it should not have to release information about charges and discounts it provides to insured patients.

The question is at the core of a dispute with Thomas Frost, who was catastrophically injured in a truck-motorcycle accident and taken by air to Parkview in October 2013.

He stayed in the hospital for more than a month and then transitioned to skilled nursing at Parkview Randallia. His total bill was more than $625,000. He did not have medical insurance.

Frost is disputing the reasonableness of the charges Parkview has sought under the Indiana Hospital Lien Act. His attorneys asked for information about discounts provided to patients who either had private health insurance or who are covered by government healthcare programs such as Medicaid and Medicare.

But Parkview has blocked the maneuver and asked the Indiana Supreme Court to reverse decisions by the trial court and Indiana Court of Appeals in Frost's favor.

The court had not accepted transfer of the case at the time of the arguments. That means if the court denies the transfer Parkview would lose the case and be forced to provide the requested information. If they accept the case the court would issue a ruling in the coming months one way or the other.

Parkview attorney Ted Storer said discounts are given because patients have paid insurance premiums or an entity brings a large volume of patients to a medical provider.

"We don't think a person who is not a member of the club should get the benefits of the club," he said.

Several justices seemed to understand the policy point behind his argument but struggled to find legal justification under the law, which specifically says a patient can contest the reasonableness of hospital charges.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush called it unique, unambiguous language but noted the hospital thinks Frost should be limited in what he can present to prove his case.

Frost received a settlement from the accident that Storer said would still leave him with 20 percent of the money after attorneys fees and medical bills paid.

But Ed Chester, the attorney representing Frost, said a billing expert hired by Frost has determined the reasonable value of the services Parkview provided was $246,640 - about 39 percent of what was charged in the case.

He said so-called chargemaster rates - the official list of charges for all procedures, services and goods provided by a hospital - aren't intended to be paid. They are simply a starting point for negotiation between the hospital and insurance company.

It appears there was no negotiation or discount in the Frost case.

Fort Wayne attorney Tom Manges also argued for Frost on behalf of the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, saying the legislature has tried to rein in hospital billing in recent years.

He said Parkview and other hospitals are very good at maximizing the amount of money they receive and it's relevant to see Parkview's actual costs versus markup.

"Who is going to get squeezed here," Manges said. "It's always the plaintiff in our view."

Rush pointed out that just because the information is provided during discovery doesn't mean it will be admissible in a court proceeding and asked what the harm is to Parkview.

Storer said it increases the cost of litigating similar hospital lien cases.

Justice Steven David said if the discovery showed wide variances "that would be a horrific downside for any hospital."

Storer said "it certainly would."

