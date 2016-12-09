State commerce secretary named

Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb on Thursday named Jim Schellinger as Indiana secretary of commerce for his administration.

Schellinger – a Democrat – currently serves as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and previously served as a member of the IEDC board of directors.

“In Indiana, we have made it a priority to create a low-tax, limited-regulation, pro-growth business climate, and my administration will continue to focus on building upon that momentum by attracting businesses and talent to our state,” Holcomb said. “I am confident that Jim, with his experience as a business leader coupled with his accomplishments at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, will further advance Indiana’s business climate.”

Since joining the IEDC, Schellinger has met with local and regional economic development boards, business leaders and elected officials to discuss Indiana’s economy and opportunities to collaborate at the local and state level on economic initiatives. He also played an integral part in leading the Regional Cities Initiative.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity by Governor-elect Holcomb to serve as Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce,” Schellinger said in a statement.

“In my role as president of the IEDC, I have continued to learn so much about how to support the growth of Hoosier businesses while also helping attract new companies to Indiana. Today more Hoosiers are working than ever before in our state’s history, and I look forward to working with Governor-elect Holcomb and his team in continuing Indiana’s economic momentum.”

Schellinger will switch to his new role with the incoming administration. Victor Smith, who currently serves as Indiana secretary of commerce, was appointed to the position in 2013 by Gov. Mike Pence and has fulfilled his four-year commitment.

Before joining the IEDC in July 2015, Schellinger was chairman and chief executive officer of CSO Architects. He previously ran for governor in the 2008 primary but lost.

nkelly@jg.net