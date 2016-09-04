State's data hub shows promise

INDIANAPOLIS – It has the opportunity to change how government works and has been hailed by some outside Indiana as groundbreaking.

But it is also racking up millions in lucrative contracts.

The Management and Performance Hub launched by Gov. Mike Pence in 2014 has released only one official report but has dozens of ongoing projects.

The data-driven analytics team has 11 full-time state employees making more than $775,000 annually, as well as 17 outside contractors.

And the MPH, as it’s known, has spent or awarded $24 million in contracts – though several extend multiple years in the future.

Some of the contracts are licensing fees and annual maintenance for software, but others are consulting contracts for specific research projects. One $9.4 million contract is in the process of being negotiated down, budget officials said.

“The reality is there’s a little bit of a risk on the database thing,” said Senate budget chief Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville. “If you take the view from the moon some people think this is just where the world is going, so I think we have to commit to it as long as its reasonable.”

He added that he finds these dollars a better investment than some of the tax credits the state hands out to companies.

“I feel more strongly as a public policy standpoint on this so we are going to be cooperative,” Kenley said. “The state can always have a Carrier move out, but this is an investment that will remain for the long haul.”

Carrier recently announced it would shift hundreds of Indiana jobs to Mexico.

When Pence unveiled the hub, he promised taxpayer savings. So far, those are unrealized. But several agencies using the tool believe it’s about more than dollars and cents.

“Fortune 500 companies use data analytics every day,” Indiana State Police Maj. Mike White said. “For our customers we’re not seeking revenue but increased safety for our citizens. If we can use data smartly that betters us.”

One project the state police is finalizing is a predictive analysis tool that can forecast where car crashes will happen based on weather, traffic, road conditions, time of day and census data. The agency can station troopers at those spots to try to reduce the crashes.

A budget analysis showed that a 1 percent reduction in the number of crashes per year could save the Indiana economy $35 million.

Seven companies in all have contracts related to the MPH. The biggest two are SAP – a global software solutions company with about $18 million in contracts – and Indianapolis firm KSM Consulting at about $5.3 million.

Cris Johnston is a principal at KSM and used to work under then-Gov. Mitch Daniels heading a government efficiency team within the Indiana Office of Management and Budget. That team has been absorbed into the MPH.

In addition to the staffers from the budget office, about five full-time employees from the Indiana Office of Technology staff the hub.

In fact, much of the money comes from the Office of Technology budget. The budget has a $2.5 million annual appropriation for the MPH specifically, but the rest is out of a dedicated technology modernization fund that the office controls.

Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, wondered if diverting money from that fund to the MPH is causing other state agencies to go without.

Overall, he is supportive of the idea that data analytics can help guide public policy decisions because he saw that while working on criminal justice reform. But Pierce thinks the state could have collaborated with the state’s two research institutions who run supercomputers and crunch data every day.

“It might be that we are pouring money down a rat hole for contractors who are milking it,” Pierce said. “Or it might be that we are getting amazing information that is helping government.”

In addition to the contracts, it cost $340,000 to renovate a Statehouse basement office into the high-tech hub. But the Lilly Endowment also gave a $500,000 startup grant.

OMB Director Micah Vincent said part of the MPH improves the state’s already existing transparency portal. Reams of data are now centralized on the MPH for the public to peruse.

“The transparency piece of MPH is very important to us but is not the primary function,” he said. “We have gone from public-facing information to much more research or operational-based projects that get used by agencies.”

Some of those agencies are reimbursing MPH out of their own budgets for work done.

In addition to the crash data project, the Indiana State Police is working with MPH to create a database for statewide crime reporting. Indiana is one of two states without statewide statistics on crime.

Some cities and towns report to the federal government but some don’t. Only 39 percent of Indiana police agencies are compliant with federal reporting requirements.

The MPH project is helping the disparate systems talk to each other and submit to the National Incident-Based Reporting System. Testing on the system with the FBI is ongoing and if a minimal error rate is reached, other agencies can jump on at no cost.

“I firmly believe this is going to be a game changer for law enforcement in Indiana,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. “Predictive policing, shared data – it makes us so much better than we have been before.”

The tool could save police agencies more than $15 million in technical costs to be compliant with federal rules and make agencies eligible for federal grants.

He added that crime has no boundaries and the reporting tool will allow police to not only a see a spike in heroin cases in one area but track the distribution corridor from county to county.

The only major project finished is a comprehensive look at the reasons behind Indiana’s abysmal infant mortality rate.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams said that report helped target resources to the ZIP codes with the most at-risk infants.

And it laid the foundation for the Safety PIN grant program – Protecting Indiana’s Newborns. Data from the report were used to persuade the legislature to allocate $13 million to the cause.

Adams said the Indiana State Department of Health has focused on infant mortality for decades but could never get funding.

“We had a state-sponsored data collection entity saying ‘hey this is a big problem.’ It helped galvanize the legislature. ... We might not have gotten any money without that.”

One of the biggest projects is the Indiana Network of Knowledge – a centralized database showing education and workforce trends across Indiana. It was created by lawmakers to merge data from a handful of state agencies.

Ultimately, the INK governance committee decided MPH was best to handle the project, which includes federal funding.

David Johnson, president and CEO of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, said INK can follow students through their educational pathway and into the workplace on an aggregate basis, which can help inform workforce training plans.

He is an unabashed supporter of the MPH.

“I hope at some point there is legislative recognition to make it a permanent repository, not just a priority of a single administration,” Johnson said.

