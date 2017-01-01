State's leaders have full agenda

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s all about the money this legislative session – how much Indiana has, where it should be spent and how much in taxes and fees to raise on Hoosiers.

Education, controversial social issues and gaming might also find their way into the mix but lawmakers will spend the majority of time passing a new two-year budget and funding a 20-year infrastructure plan.

The Senate kicks off Tuesday and the House follows Wednesday. But with a new governor and other statewide office holders not being sworn in until Jan. 9, the session will likely start slow.

Budget

Lawmakers have only one true duty: pass a biennial budget by April 29. The last two-year plan spent about $30 billion.

“It’s going to be lean times,” predicted House Speaker Brian Bosma – despite a $2 billion surplus.

Lawmakers got good news with recent revenue forecasts predicting that Indiana will take in an additional $1 billion in tax revenue in the budget period running from July 1, 2017, through June 2019. But Bosma and other leaders are still preaching prudence and caution.

“Indiana’s very fortunate, but it’s by design not by accident to be in good shape fiscally,” said Sen. Luke Kenley, R-Noblesville, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

In Indiana, about 54 percent of the state budget goes to K-12 schools. Another 12 percent goes to higher education. That leaves 36 percent of the budget for everything else – child protection, police, prisons, environment, natural resources, Medicaid and more.

So where will new or expanding programs fit? Probably down the list.

While Bosma says expanding the state’s prekindergarten program is a priority, the Senate seems much less interested. The state spends about $10 million annually to help a few thousand low-income kids in five counties, including Allen.

Kenley said there is some value to the prekindergarten program, but lawmakers don’t have all the information available on its impact. He said low starting pay for teachers is a bigger concern.

Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Portage, agreed, saying the state must prioritize; she noted that Indiana doesn’t even mandate that children attend kindergarten.

Expansion could be limited to aiding low-income families in a few more counties rather than establishing universal prekindergarten for all children.

Roads

The Indiana Department of Transportation has identified a need for about $1 billion in new revenue annually for road maintenance as well as some major new projects. And that money will come from drivers.

The bulk will come from a significant hike in the state gas tax, which has remained the same since 2003. But lawmakers will have to approve other income to meet needs. Options include new fees on energy-efficient cars, a new per-vehicle registration fee, a cigarette tax increase and tolls on existing highways.

“There is broad bipartisan consensus we have to invest in roads, bridges and rail,” said House Democrat Leader Scott Pelath of Michigan City. But that doesn’t mean everyone will want their name associated with a tax increase.

“I voted for the gas tax increase in 2003. I lived to tell about it,” he said. “It’s possible to do.”

Several dozen state lawmakers have taken the taxpayer protection pledge. But it’s also a nonelection year, and that could ease the sting.

Casinos

Legislators will have to deal with a new tribal casino coming to South Bend. It threatens to cost the state about $357 million in revenue and eliminate 730 jobs over the next five years.

Tribal casinos have a different taxing structure, giving them an automatic leg up on the competition. Matt Bell, president and CEO of the Casino Association of Indiana, said a study examining the results of that disparity is important.

“The Association and its partners feel it is our duty to quantify the impact that the introduction of tribal gaming in South Bend will have on the state of Indiana and local communities,” Bell said in a statement. “It is our hope that this independent study will lead to a robust conversation about the future of the commercial casino industry in Indiana with policy makers, regulators, and leaders at the state and local level.”

Some lawmakers are already filing bills to add new casinos, including one in Terre Haute.

At its peak, Indiana’s gaming industry contributed about $900 million a year in taxes, but that has dropped to about $600 million because of out-of-state competition.

Sen. Brandt Hershman, R-Buck Creek, called the federal policy that governs tribal casinos ludicrous, saying it creates an unlevel playing field when the entities are using the same roads and services but not paying the same taxes.

Rights, education

Bills will be filed to protect LGBT Hoosiers from discrimination, but Republicans – who dominate both chambers – won’t move it forward. Bosma said to do so would disregard election results.

“Hoosiers knew where we stood on those issues and voted for us,” he said, noting he doesn’t want such social issues to be a distraction.

And then there’s education.

Indiana has a new Republican superintendent of public instruction coming in – Jennifer McCormick – and there is always an abundance of education bills.

One will be to extend the life of the ISTEP+ test for one to two more years as state education officials try to find a replacement test to gauge students’ performance.

Other possibilities include re-examining the state’s A-to-F accountability system for schools and whether Indiana’s teacher evaluation system needs changes.

A white paper released last week by an Indiana University research center said Indiana should make changes in its teacher evaluation system to provide more clarity and consistency for schools and stronger support for and engagement by educators.

The paper contains recommendations for lawmakers. They include revising the teacher evaluation law to put more focus on new teachers; giving districts more flexibility in how they compensate teachers; and rewriting the criteria for Teacher Performance Grants to focus on student growth, not performance.

Recent teacher performance grants favored wealthy districts with high ISTEP+ pass rates. For instance, teachers in Carmel Clay schools will receive about $2,400 each, while Fort Wayne Community Schools’ teachers will get $193 per teacher. Ninety schools will receive no performance bonuses.

