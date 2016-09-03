State saves $147 million on bonds

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Mike Pence’s administration on Friday announced $147 million in savings achieved by refinancing transportation bonds issued in 2007 to a lower interest rate.

The Indiana Finance Authority completed the transaction, which did not extend the term of the new bonds.

“Today marks an important step in ensuring that we are using Hoosier tax dollars as prudently and as efficiently as possible,” Pence said. “We are proving once again the importance of managing the state’s public debt in a fiscally responsible way.”

The IFA closed on the bond refinancing Friday morning in the amount of about $465 million. Locking in this lower interest rate will achieve approximately 25 percent savings over time and deliver significantly more money for Pence’s transportation plan over the next four years.

Last year, the governor pitched a transportation plan that included using savings from refinancing for Indiana roads.

It counted on only $6.5 million a year but the end result was much higher.

“The governor’s transportation plan anticipated $6.5 million worth of savings per year over the next four fiscal years, or $26 million in total,” said Mark Pascarella, IFA director of debt.

“With today’s closing, Hoosier taxpayers can anticipate approximately $30.8 million in aggregate for those four fiscal years, significantly eclipsing original estimates.”

Dan Huge, director of the Indiana Finance Authority, elaborated on how the transaction works for taxpayers. “Refunding bonds is similar to refinancing your house, in that IFA replaced the existing bond debt with new debt that has significantly lower interest cost,” Huge said. “That gives the state significant interest savings over time.”

