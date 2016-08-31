State stays split on LGBT rights

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers from around the state and on opposite sides of the issue pressed lawmakers Tuesday to enact or block civil protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Hoosiers.

Much of the testimony was similar to that given in hearings during the 2016 legislative session before the Senate killed a bill that would have banned discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity statewide.

And it doesn’t appear there’s going to be any movement on the issue in 2017, with Rep. Greg Steuerwald, chairman of the Interim Study Committee on Courts and the Judiciary, saying the issues will likely be decided by the courts.

He was referring to the topic of bathroom use by students, which has become a central topic since the Obama administration advised all schools in the country to allow transgender students to use the bathroom coinciding with the gender they identify themselves with. Several lawsuits are pending.

What got less play Tuesday was employment, housing and public accommodations protections for LGBT folks.

State law doesn’t prohibit discrimination on basis of sexual orientation and gender identity as it does for race, gender and ethnicity. That means someone can refuse to serve a gay couple in a restaurant; fire a transgender person for transitioning; and refuse to rent an apartment to married lesbians.

These Hoosiers are protected only if a local human rights ordinance has been passed.

The Indiana business community lined up in support of protections – saying prospective employees are questioning how inclusive and welcoming Indiana is.

Mark Fisher, from the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce, said lawmakers calmed the backlash from the religious freedom bill in 2015 but that questions still regularly come up on whether discrimination is allowed in the state.

“The only true way to get beyond the controversy is to update our existing civil rights code,” he said.

The opposition spoke almost exclusively about bathroom use.

One woman read a letter from another woman who spoke of a male track athlete going into a women’s restroom at a meet. Nothing happened, and there was no indication in the letter if the person was transgender. The letter writer admitted she didn’t know if it was done by accident or with malicious intent or was a prank.

Monica Boyer, a vocal conservative from Warsaw, spoke on behalf of her four children and noted that transgender protections are harming the right of conscience for people of faith.

“The vain threats of economic terrorism will again knock on our door,” she said, urging the lawmakers to stand for children.

She said she doesn’t think transgender Hoosiers are a threat to her children but noted others might take advantage of any regulation allowing sexes to mix in locker rooms and restrooms.

“What teenage boy wouldn’t leap at showering with the girls?” she said.

Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, asked Korvin Bothwell, a transgender man, to comment on the thorny bathroom issue. Holdman supported extending protections but couldn’t get his colleagues past the bathroom questions when it came to gender identity.

“Transgender people just want to use the bathroom like anyone else. I’ve been using public bathrooms all my life and nothing has happened,” he said. “I pose no threat.”

There is no schedule for another meeting of the committee.

nkelly@jg.net