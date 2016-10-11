State took, repaid loan for jobless trust fund

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana officials hailed paying off a longtime unemployment debt late last year – a move that spared state businesses $327 million in federal taxes.

But the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund had to borrow $9 million within a few months – the function of a short-term cash flow issue.

“It was always part of the plan,” said Micah Vincent, head of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget. “It was just a timing issue.”

The $9 million has already been paid back along with about $20,000 in interest. About $480,000 in interest on the original loan was paid off at the same time in September.

The federal debt dated back to 2008, when the state had to borrow from the federal government to pay Hoosier unemployment claims during the recession. It rose to $2.2 billion at one point.

In November, the state paid $250 million out of the general fund to eliminate the balance. Businesses then paid their annual unemployment insurance premiums in the first quarter of 2016 to the Department of Workforce Development, and that money was used to replenish the state’s savings account.

Paying off the loan last year ended a major federal unemployment penalty that all Indiana companies have been paying. If even a dollar in loans had remained as of Nov. 9, 2015, businesses would have seen the tax penalty rise from $105 per employee to $126 per employee next year.

Businesses now pay the base federal unemployment tax of $42 per employee.

Josh Richardson, chief operating officer of the Department of Workforce Development, explained that the fund starts taking in unemployment claims Jan. 1 even though the first quarter payments from companies don’t come in until April. That created a few weeks where the state had to borrow – $9 million in all – until premiums were paid.

The trust fund balance is expected to be about $70 million by year’s end, and the state is not expected to borrow again.

Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Portage, a watchdog over the fund, said she has no concerns about the short-term borrowing that occurred.

“It’s all been paid back and we’re on the road to building up a balance in that account,” she said. “It was a big thing and a long road, but we are moving forward.”

nkelly@jg.net