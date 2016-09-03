Stolen safe contained gold, Michael Jordan cards

Associated Press

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Authorities said a 700-pound safe containing gold, silver and Michael Jordan rookie cards has been stolen from a home in northwest Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported (http://bit.ly/2cnawNJ ) the victim was at his job in Chicago when a construction job working on the the home in Michigan City, Indiana, found a ladder under an open window.

LaPorte County Police Captain Mike Kellems said there were marks that indicate the safe was likely rolled out of the front door on a cart.

The victim told police the safe contained $26,000 in gold coins, close to $2,000 in coins and bars made of silver and $8,000 in cash. There were also three rookie cards of the former Chicago Bulls superstar estimated to be worth tens of thousands of dollars.