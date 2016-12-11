Storm bringing up to 1 foot of snow to northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Forecasters say up to a foot of snow is possible over northern Indiana as the first wintry system of the season sweeps across the state.

A winter storm warning is in effect through early Monday for Indiana counties north of U.S. 24.

Between eight and 12 inches of snow are forecast by Sunday night in the warning area that includes South Bend, Goshen and Angola.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Steinwedel says six inches had already fallen by late morning in Nappanee, near South Bend.

Roads are expected to become snow-covered and slippery with reduced visibilities and drifting possible.

Between four and eight inches of snow were possible in several north-central counties south of U.S. 24, where a winter weather advisory prevails.

Lesser accumulations are expected over central Indiana.