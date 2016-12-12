Storm brings up to 8 inches of snow to northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Up to 8 inches of snow has been reported in parts of northern Indiana as the first wintry system of the season swept across the state.

The National Weather Service says snow over the weekend brought 8 inches near Osceola, 7 inches in the Fort Wayne area and 6.5 inches near Elkhart.

A winter storm warning that was in effect for Indiana counties north of U.S. 24 had ended Monday morning. Roads were snow-covered and slippery in places.

The weather service says central Indiana saw lesser accumulations.