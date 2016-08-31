Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to speak at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is planning to speak at the University of Notre Dame.

University president the Rev. John Jenkins announced that Ginsburg will speak at the Purcell Pavilion on Sept. 12. He says she will talk about a wide range of issues with U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ann Claire Williams, who is a Notre Dame alumna and board of trustee member.

President Bill Clinton appointed the 83-year-old Brooklyn native to the Supreme Court in 1993. She recently said that split 4-4 decisions by the short-handed high court have left important public policy issues up in the air.

The event is free and open to the public, but a ticket is needed to attend.