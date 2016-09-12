Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to speak at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is set to take part in a discussion of law with a federal appeals court judge at the University of Notre Dame.

Ginsburg's discussion Monday with U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ann Claire Williams will take place at the Purcell Pavilion, where Notre Dame plays its home basketball games.

Ginsburg said Wednesday at Georgetown University that she thinks "cooler heads will prevail" in the Senate, where Republican leaders are refusing to consider President Barack Obama's nominee for the high court. Justice Antonin Scalia died in February.

President Bill Clinton appointed the 83-year-old Brooklyn native to the Supreme Court in 1993. She recently said that split 4-4 decisions by the short-handed high court have left important public policy issues up in the air.