Teen arrested in connection with sexual assault, kidnapping

INDIANAPOLIS – A 16-year-old boy faces charges in connection with a sexual assault at an Indianapolis hotel and abduction of a security guard.

RTV6-TV reports that police arrested the teen Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the extended-stay hotel about 6 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

They located the female who told officers she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint after calling the teen to the hotel. A clerk also told them the hotel security guard had called for help.

Police later pulled over the boy and the security guard in her vehicle. Authorities say she may have been abducted in an effort to force her to withdraw money from an ATM.

Information from: WRTV-TV.