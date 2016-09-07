Bloomington mayor calls I-69 work halt a debacle

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Latest on Indiana's Interstate 69 extension project (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Bloomington's mayor is calling the work stoppage on the Interstate 69 extension a debacle and says Indiana Gov. Mike Pence's administration hasn't properly monitored the project's private developer.

Democratic Mayor John Hamilton said Wednesday it's past time for the Pence administration to step in to get the highway's Bloomington-to-Martinsville section finished as soon as possible.

The Indiana Finance Authority has threatened to find I-69 Development Partners in default of its contract after a major subcontractor stopped work this week over $2.3 million in late payments. Hamilton says delays could push back the section's completion until 2018.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Gregg blamed the problems on "gross mismanagement" by Pence and GOP candidate Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Spokesmen for Pence and Holcomb didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.

9:35 a.m.

The Indiana Finance Authority has taken action against the private developer of a 21-mile section of the Interstate 69 extension for failing to pay for work done on the project.

The authority issued a notice of non-performance Tuesday against I-69 Development Partners, the private developer of the I-69 segment that will run between Bloomington and Martinsville.

After being hired as the project's private developer, I-69 Development Partners contracted with Isolux Corsan to design and build the segment with subcontractors it hired.

The Herald-Times reports the Indiana Department of Transportation says at least one construction firm hired by Isolux Corsan "was owed reportedly more than $2.3 million."

The newspaper reports Bloomington-based Crider & Crider Inc. halted earth-moving Monday on the segment because it had not been paid.