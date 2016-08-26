Tornado destroyed at least 80 homes in Kokomo

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- At least 80 homes were destroyed and 1,000 more were damaged when a tornado slammed into a central Indiana city this week, state police said Friday, as another storm unrooted trees and stranded drivers in floodwaters in Indianapolis.

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that at least eight tornadoes hit the state during storms Wednesday, including an EF3 tornado with winds of up to 152 mph that slammed the city of Kokomo, about 40 miles north of Indianapolis. Crews were still investigating a possible ninth tornado in the state.

Of the properties hit in Kokomo, about 170 of them sustained serious damage, Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said in a news release.

About 140 people remained at a Red Cross shelter in Kokomo Friday morning as cleanup work continued and utility crews tried to restore power. About 25,000 homes and businesses initially lost power. By midday Friday, utility Duke Energy reported fewer than 4,000 properties without electricity and predicted all would have power restored by Saturday night.

Another storm flooded streets and damaged buildings in Indianapolis Friday morning. The Indianapolis mayor's office said in a statement that emergency crews helped more than 15 people from vehicles stuck in high water.

Winds reported to the weather service of reaching about 60 mph threw trees onto homes and across streets.

Firefighters responded to house fires caused by downed power lines or lightning, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Indianapolis Power & Light Co. said about 22,000 homes and businesses lost electricity, with the vast majority on the city's north and northeast sides.