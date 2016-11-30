Trump taps architect of HIP to run federal post

INDIANAPOLIS – President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped the architect of Indiana’s Healthy Indiana Plan and HIP 2.0 reboot as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Seema Verma has made millions in state contracts with Indiana over the years through her national health care consulting company, SVC Inc.

She developed HIP – the nation’s first consumer-driven Medicaid program – under then-Gov. Mitch Daniels. She then worked under Gov. Mike Pence, the vice president-elect, for a waiver to expand the program and receive billions to pay for it from the Affordable Care Act.

HIP 2.0 requires participants to pay a nominal monthly fee and those above a certain level of poverty can be kicked off the program for not doing so. The most impoverished, though, can stay on but receive a slightly lower level of benefits.

“Seema was an invaluable member of the Daniels Administration as we developed, legislated and implemented the Healthy Indiana Plan in less than one year,” said Daniels, now president of Purdue University.

“Low-income Hoosiers were the first in the nation to experience real consumer-driven health care. I expect she will serve our nation with excellence as administrator of CMS.”

Verma’s website said she helped write enabling legislation, negotiated the financing plan with the state’s hospital association, developed the federal waiver, supported federal negotiations and led the implementation of the program, including the operational design.

She has also consulted on Medicaid reform for several other states.

“I am pleased to nominate Seema Verma to serve as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” Trump said in a news release.

“She has decades of experience advising on Medicare and Medicaid policy and helping states navigate our complicated systems. Together, Chairman (Tom) Price and Seema Verma are the dream team that will transform our healthcare system for the benefit of all Americans.”

“I am honored to be nominated by President-elect Trump today,” Verma said. “I look forward to helping him tackle our nation’s daunting health care problems in a responsible and sustainable way.”

A 2014 Indianapolis Star investigation found that at the same time she worked for the state, Verma also worked for one of the state’s largest Medicaid vendors – a division of Silicon Valley tech giant Hewlett-Packard.

That company agreed to pay Verma more than $1 million and landed more than $500 million in state contracts during her tenure as Indiana’s go-to health care consultant. Verma said she had no role in HP’s contracts.

nkelly@jg.net