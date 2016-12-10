Union leader defends his criticism of Trump

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana union leader who has been slammed by Donald Trump on Twitter says he’s willing to work with the president-elect and to protect manufacturing jobs.

Several Indiana union officials voiced support Friday for United Steelworkers Local 1999 President Chuck Jones in the wake of Trump’s tweeting that Jones “has done a terrible job representing workers” at a Carrier Corp. furnace factory in Indianapolis.

Trump’s attack came after Jones criticized him for inflating the number of jobs being saved in a Trump-brokered deal heading off some outsourcing to Mexico. Trump said 1,100 jobs were staying, while the deal only prevents 800 layoffs. Some 550 job cuts are still expected.

Jones called Trump’s reaction “amusing” and said he wasn’t backing off “one iota.”

“Give the guy credit – he’s got some spunk,” Jones told The Associated Press. “Am I upset, worried, scared or anything? No. Does it faze me? No.”

Trump was defending a deal that he and Vice President-elect Mike Pence – governor of Indiana – celebrated during a Dec. 1 visit to Carrier’s Indianapolis factory. Trump then declared it was only the first of many business victories to come.

The union leader said he sat in the third row of the crowd as Trump announced the deal last week and was “disgusted” by his use of the 1,100 jobs figure that included some 250 headquarters and engineering staff positions that the company had always said would remain in Indianapolis.

Jones says he’d be glad to sit down with Trump if he’s sincere about saving American jobs.