Area

Test-drives mean food for children

Ford Motor Co. and Kerlin Motors in Silver Lake are partnering to help support community schools.

Participants in the “Drive 4UR School” program can test-drive Ford vehicles and help raise money for Boom­er­ang Backpacks.

The Boom­er­ang Backpack program is a free weekend food distribution program that provides students enrolled in free and reduced-price lunch programs a backpack filled with healthy foods for the weekend.

For each test-drive taken, Ford and Kerlin Motors will give $20, up to a total of $6,000.

Indiana

Emergency work gets state honor

Fort Wayne emergency workers received awards during the Indiana Emergency Response Conference.

Rita Hughes, with Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, was given the Dispatcher of the Year award.

TRAA was named the EMS Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year (non-fire department based).

The conference, held Friday, is for firefighters, emergency medical services, law enforcement, emergency management agencies, hazardous materials professionals, special operations and telecommunicators.

For more information on the conference, go to www.indianaerc.com.

Sept. 10 is Blood Donation Day

In response to a blood shortage crisis, governors across the United States, including Indiana, have proclaimed a state Blood Donation Day on Sept. 10.

The move honors the request of Dr. Daliah Wachs, syndicated radio personality, and the American Red Cross, United Blood Services and blood banks across the country. The day will coincide with National Blood Donation Week, which runs Sept. 4-10.

For information about donating blood or hosting a blood drive, go to www.doctordaliah.com and click “National Blood Donation Day” in the upper right of the screen.

– Journal Gazette