Odds & ends

Smash of a bash

VINCENNES – The annual New Year’s Eve watermelon drop in Vincennes will be Indiana’s last event celebrating the state’s bicentennial.

Knox County Bicentennial Committee Chairman Mark Hill said that the southwestern Indiana city is delighted to host the final legacy event for the state’s 200th birthday.

Vincennes was Indiana’s first city, founded in 1732, Hill noted.

Organizers of the watermelon drop say 17 local watermelons will fall at midnight, followed by a fireworks display.

– Associated Press