Will delays hurt right to fair trial?

INDIANAPOLIS – Jury trials are the toughest nut to crack, according to Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush.

“We have to figure out a way to provide the right to a jury trial. You can't waive a constitutional protection. Period. And we don't want to force guilty pleas,” she said.

So that means everything is on the table as a task force works through how to keep jurors safe from a deadly virus while giving defendants the speedy trial they are afforded by the U.S. and Indiana constitutions.

Those rights are in jeopardy as jury trials have been halted. They were to start again June 1 but just days ago the Indiana Supreme Court extended it until July 1.

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull said most defendants in her court have understood the extraordinary measures undertaken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

She still asks in hearings when new trial dates are set whether the accused accepts the new time frame. “The responses we're getting is, 'Well, I don't really have a choice now, do I?' And I'm like, 'Well, yeah, you're kinda right.'”

Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael, head of the Indiana Judges Association, said there are so many small details at play with jury trails. And each county has its own issues. For instance, many counties have very small courtrooms that physically can't fit a 12-person jury with 6 feet between each person.

So, court officials are thinking creatively. Some counties are looking at renting movie theaters; using school or YMCA auditoriums – any large space that could accommodate all the jurors, attorneys, defendant and staff.

Rush has a photo of a picture of a jury trial in Michigan held during the Spanish Flu epidemic. It is in an open field with everyone wearing masks.

Trial courts around the state must submit transition plans by May 30.

Allen County is going to seat the jury in the audience for proper spacing. But Allen has some of the largest courtrooms in the state and more options than other counties.

And there is also the issue of making sure the trials are still publicly accessible. Carmichael said it's possible they could be livestreamed but not allow in-person spectators.

Hand sanitizer, masks and gloves will be needed in bulk. For instance, gloves will be necessary to pass evidence around the jury.

A supplemental COVID-19 jury questionnaire is also being drafted to ask about health and employment concerns. For instance, should a person who has just gotten their job back be called for jury duty?

Carmichael and Rush point out that jurors are compelled to come when they are called – which means the state has to take even more precautions on safety.

“It's not an invitation – it's a requirement,” Carmichael said.

Some counties might also conduct voir dire – or jury selection – remotely via technology so large pools of jurors don't have to come into the courthouse just to be dismissed. Only those ultimately chosen would have to come in. Temperature checks might also be required each day.

Suspend rule?

Michael Moore, assistant executive director for the Indiana Public Defender Council, said the state prosecutors' association sent a letter to the Supreme Court asking that a key trial rule protecting those accused of a crime be suspended.

He said some prosecutors think defendants are trying to game the system by asking for speedy trials now.

Criminal Rule 4 in Indiana says no defendant shall be detained in jail on a charge, without a trial, more than six months. A supplemental section allows a defendant to seek a speedy trial within 70 days while they are in jail.

Time on the court calendar is charged to the prosecution or the defense depending on which side is responsible for the delay, such as a motion for continuance.

“We are just worried about people languishing in jail because they can't get a trial date,” Moore said.

With courts virtually shut down during the public health emergency, it is unclear how the delays will be handled.

The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council is also asking the court for guidance on that issue before a glut of litigation is filed due to extremely congested court calendars.

The group points out the Criminal Rule 4 is just that – a rule – and could be temporarily suspended.

“Suspending Rule 4 will not leave defendants without recourse for a violation of their constitutional speedy trial right. Defendants' rights will still be protected on a case-by-case basis by the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 1, Section 13 of the Indiana Constitution, which will be undoubtedly litigated in the courts for several years following the resumption of normalcy,” the letter said.

Only one case is close to on point – when courts were shut down for two weeks for the Blizzard of 1978.

The Indiana Public Defender Council noted many counties didn't hold a single jury trial in 2019 and others less than five. It believes current rules can already handle the legal questions.

“While we appreciate the concern that courts and criminal justice stakeholders will be overwhelmed when courts reopen and trials begin, the first response should not be to disenfranchise Indiana's citizens of their basic constitutional rights to demand a timely trial,” the public defenders' council said in a letter to Rush.

Carmichael said no defendants have filed asking for release from jail in her court – yet.

“Courts will be busy in the coming months dealing with these constitutional questions and they have validity,” she said.

Leery jurors

Defense attorney Bart Arnold has worked more than 20 years handling criminal cases in and around Allen County. Many of his cases have slowed to a crawl as the local court prioritizes advancing cases involving in-custody defendants while holding off on others. He said he expected some lawyers to challenge postponing trials, arguing doing so would violate clients' rights – but he's not aware of any such filings.

“I don't see a good argument to make under a worldwide pandemic,” he said. “They're balancing the rights of the defendant against the rights of government in a compelling state interest.”

Arnold said the backlog of previously postponed cases could be overwhelming when courts fully reopen. “When we get back to work full time, I don't know what we're going to do,” he said.

He also questioned when, exactly, it might be reasonable to expect potential jurors to willingly gather at the courthouse.

It's likely they'll be leery of gatherings for some time, and that might affect whether defendants can get a fair trial, he said. What if a juror is angry at being forced to serve and sees the client as the cause of that problem, he asked.

Those gathered for jury selection in Allen County will be seated farther apart and in separate rooms. Reporting times for potential jurors also will be staggered to ensure people are kept apart.

Moore mentioned it will likely be harder to get a diverse jury – in race, age, gender and economic status.

“I get the whole speedy trial issue. I do. I was a public defender for 12 years,” Carmichael said. “But as a judicial officer I am also responsible for the safety and security of the courthouse. I think we are really trying to move as quickly as we can but as safely as we can. It's not a race.”

nkelly@jg.net

mleblanc@jg.net